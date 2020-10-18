STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi likely to be relieved after Kannada Rajyotsava

His resignation letter submitted on October 2 is pending with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Published: 18th October 2020 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi who has tendered resignation as Kannada and Culture Minister is expected to be relieved of responsibilities after Kannada Rajyotsava Day celebrations on November 1. His resignation letter submitted on October 2 is pending with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

It’s been a couple of weeks since Ravi was inducted into Team Nadda as national secretary. He was reportedly told to look after party work in Karnataka and other southern states till the party appointed in-charge general secretaries for these states. Ravi has already started travelling to different states to strengthen the party in South India.

Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office said that the CM wanted Ravi to continue till the Rajyotsava Day as Kannada and Culture Minister. “Ravi’s resignation is expected to be accepted by November 3,’’ sources said. Meanwhile, though preparations for the Rajyotsava awards ceremony are going on, the state government is in a dilemma on whether to go ahead or postpone it due to the pandemic.

In 2008-09, when Yediyurappa was Chief Minister, Rajyotsava awards were not announced, citing heavy floods. But in the subsequent year, awards were announced and given for both the years. Ravi said that they were aware of the pandemic and referred to other big events (like the Dasara celebrations) which were not cancelled. He said that this year the department got more than 1,500 applications for awards.

To commemorate 65 years of the formation of Karnataka State, the number of awardees too will be the same number. “Sixty-five is not a big number. For people who cannot make it or are vulnerable to the pandemic, we can make arrangements to deliver the awards to their doorstep through the concerned DCs,’’ Ravi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
C T Ravi Kannada Rajyotsava
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp