His wheel power makes him craft miniature KSRTC buses

UDUPI: It is a KSRTC bus alright with headlights, steering wheel and all. But a miniature one at that. They say where there is a wheel, there is a way. Prashanth Achar (30) of Hemmady is a wood and metal craftsman. The lockdown gave him time to do something different-- miniature replicas of KSRTC buses using foam sheets. An unusual craft, one would say.

These miniature models have everything --- from headlights, to tail lights, indicators, gearbox, steering and seats. Everything we see in a KSRTC bus has been carefully studied by Prashanth with the help of some photos. Accordingly, he has replicated them. For the tyres, he uses wooden pieces and colours them black. Solar panel gives the required amount of power to illuminate the lights.

After watching several videos on YouTube, Prashanth realized there was no one making the miniature model of KSRTC buses, the pride of Karnataka roads. Prashanth immediately got into action. “This is not an expensive hobby. What I need is imagination, some basic craft materials and a lot of patience to unleash my artistic abilities,’’ he says.

But how does he go about it? As Prashanth sits down holding a foam sheet and a blade, he mentally sketches out the model. The scattered pieces of foam sheets are put together in about seven to eight days making it an attractive KSRTC bus.

‘’When I used to go along with my parents to attend the annual temple festival in my village Bagvadi, I used to be fascinated by the toy buses and trucks on show. PM Narendra Modi’s call to give a big push for the Indian toy industry inspired me to try something from my side. The result is these miniature buses,’’ says Prashanth.

What has motivated him is a word of appreciation from State Transport Minister Laxman Savadi who tweeted about Prashanth’s miniature models. The minister called him to the head office of KSRTC in Bengaluru and asked him to make more such miniature models, to be given as mementos to the guests who visit KSRTC offices.

Shivayogi C Kalasad, Managing Director, KSRTC, was also impressed with the miniature models. ‘’KSRTC officials intend to give my miniature models as mementos to guests. So I thought the miniature should not have any flaw and should include all the intricacies of the real KSRTC bus,” says Prashanth.

Recently when Prashanth met the KSRTC MD, the latter ordered for 10 models of buses and he also asked Prashanth if he wants anything done officially.

Prashanth promptly told him that the school in his village Bagvadi lacked good infrastructure and it needed upgradation. Immediately, Kalasad offered an old KSRTC bus and asked it to be converted into a classroom. ‘‘I am happy that the KSRTC MD offered a real bus to my village school which has 85 students. This old bus will be converted into a classroom as this too is innovative,” says Prashanth.

He has sought a grant for upgrading the Government Higher Primary School, Bagvadi from Laxman Savadi, who is also the deputy CM. ‘’If the money is released, I and my brothers, also artisans, will construct a school building in the shape of a KSRTC bus,’’ he says.