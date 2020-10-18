Karnataka sees a decline in NEET attendance

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka saw a 13.51 per cent decline in attendance at NEET, as compared to last year. In 2019, 1,15,931 students had registered for the exam, of which, 1,02,735 students attended, taking the attendance percentage to 88.61. Of this, 63.25 percent qualified for NEET.

This year, 89,359 students out of 1,18,978 registered appeared for the exam. Of these, 61.56 percent qualified. The National Testing Agency on Friday evening announced the results for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test. It saw an attendance of 85.57 per cent of 15,97,435 candidates who had registered for the test, conducted on September 13 and October 14.

Student helped by CM Yediyurappa clears NEET

Tanuja Kareegowda, a student who Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar helped attend the examination, has cleared NEET scoring 586 out of the maximum 720. Tanuja, a student of Navodaya School in Shivamogga, and the daughter of Nagraj, a farmer, could not attend NEET in the first instance as she had developed Covid symptoms and her house was in a containment zone.

When NTA was directed by the Supreme Court to conduct the re-examination for students who had missed it the first time due to the pandemic, Tanuja was among the candidates who heaved a sigh of relief. She, however, faced difficulties in submitting her documents in time due to technical glitches and was at the verge of losing her chance to take the exam. She reached out to the chief minister and medical education minister over social media. The two intervened, asking officials to allow her to write the examination.

Tanuja wants to be a surgeon.