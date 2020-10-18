NDRF men shift over 400 families in Vijayapura district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The flood situation worsened in parts of Indi and Sindagi taluks of Vijayapura district on Saturday as Bheema river continued to flow in full spate and recorded an inflow of 7.8 lakh cusecs at Sona Barrage. The district administration sought the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to shift over 400 villagers staying close to Bheema river to a safer place.

The NDRF teams swung into action at the crack of dawn at 15 villages, including Moratagi, Tarapura, Byadgihala, Kamasagi and Kadani villages. A district administration officials said, “As many as 27 villages have been flooded – 10 in Sindagi, five in Indi and three in Chadachan taluks.

In all, 401 families have been shifted to safer places and 1,861 people have been accommodated at relief centres. No causalities were reported.” Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar said, “We called in NDRF teams as the inflow at Sona Barrage was going up by the hour.

We are tackling the situation and not taking any chances.” Sources said that the Bhima river is rising as Maharashtra has released excess water from Ujjani dam. District in-charge minister Shashikala Jolle is scheduled to visit flood-affected areas in the district on Sunday.