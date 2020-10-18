STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

NDRF men shift over 400 families in Vijayapura district

The NDRF teams swung into action at the crack of dawn at 15 villages, including Moratagi, Tarapura, Byadgihala, Kamasagi and Kadani villages. 

Published: 18th October 2020 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

NDRF personnel get ready for flood relief works in Vijayapura on Saturday

NDRF personnel get ready for flood relief works in Vijayapura on Saturday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The flood situation worsened in parts of Indi and Sindagi taluks of Vijayapura district on Saturday as Bheema river continued to flow in full spate and recorded an inflow of 7.8 lakh cusecs at Sona Barrage. The district administration sought the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to shift over 400 villagers staying close to Bheema river to a safer place.

The NDRF teams swung into action at the crack of dawn at 15 villages, including Moratagi, Tarapura, Byadgihala, Kamasagi and Kadani villages.  A district administration officials said, “As many as 27 villages have been flooded – 10 in Sindagi, five in Indi and three in Chadachan taluks.

In all, 401 families have been shifted to safer places and 1,861 people have been accommodated at relief centres. No causalities were reported.” Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar said, “We called in NDRF teams as the inflow at Sona Barrage was going up by the hour.

We are tackling the situation and not taking any chances.” Sources said that the Bhima river is rising as Maharashtra has released excess water from Ujjani dam. District in-charge minister Shashikala Jolle is scheduled to visit flood-affected areas in the district on Sunday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayapura families shifted Karnataka rains
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp