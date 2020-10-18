STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seized drugs, ganja from son of former minister late Jeevaraj Alva, Aditya Alva,’s house, says CCB

Published: 18th October 2020 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has told the Karnataka High Court that they have certain materials in support of registering an FIR against Aditya Alva, son of former minister late Jeevaraj Alva, in the drugs case. It has filed the statement of objections in response to Alva’s plea seeking to quash the FIR registered against him.

The CCB has stated that they have seized narcotic tablets and some quantity of ganja from Alva’s residence in Hebbal during the raid. Alva was also arranging parties and one of the persons circulating drugs which has come in the evidence of other accused, it alleged. The offences alleged against him are cognizable in nature, it said.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj, who heard the matter on Friday, adjourned the hearing to November 13.
In his petition, Alva challenged the FIR registered by the Cottonpet Police on September 4 under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and IPC. He claimed the complaint registered against him does not mention the commission of any cognizable offence said to have been committed by him.

Alva, who holds Masters Degree in International Diplomacy and International Law from the SOAS College, London, and a Bachelor’s degree in International Politics from the University of San Francisco, claimed that he was a realtor. He also stated that he hails from a respectable family of politicians who made significant contributions to the state.

