STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Survey to mark Karnataka-Andhra border restarts 

The survey to fix the inter-state border between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in the Ballari reserve forest area was restarted on Saturday on directions from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Published: 18th October 2020 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh officials, with a Survey of India team, inspect the inter-state border in the Ballari reserve forest area on Saturday

Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh officials, with a Survey of India team, inspect the inter-state border in the Ballari reserve forest area on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BALLARI: The survey to fix the inter-state border between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in the Ballari reserve forest area was restarted on Saturday on directions from the Prime Minister’s Office. A team of the Survey of India officials visited the border area and is expected to submit a report to the Centre soon.

According to officials, many of the inter-state boundary markers in the villages of Tumati Vithalapur, Malappanagudi and Siddapur have been destroyed. The process of identifying the border will be taken up afresh. The survey work resumed after mining activist Tapal Ganesh wrote to the PMO over the delay in fixing the border near Tamati and Obulapuram. 

Ganesh told The New Sunday Express that the boundary marking will be done as per the Supreme Court order. In 2006, a mining company encroached upon some areas in Tamati on the Karnataka side and Obalapuram on the Andhra Pradesh side by changing the boundary markers.

“To fix the inter-state boundary accurately, the Apex Court asked the Survey of India to conduct a survey,” he said. “As officials did not take the matter seriously, I wrote to the PM’s office and got a positive response. Now, the inter-state boundary marking process has restarted and I hope the wrongdoers are punished,” he added. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Andhra Pradesh border
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp