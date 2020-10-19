STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid pandemic, KIMS treats over 500 orthopedic patients including several with COVID-19

According to the doctors, more than 100 patients who suffered fractures came for treatment much later. In the beginning, they tried to fix the injuries themselves amid the fear of COVID-19.

Published: 19th October 2020 08:03 PM

KIMS Hospital, Hubballi

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The department of orthopedics at KIMS hospital in Hubballi has treated 546 patients, including 25 infected by COVID-19, during the pandemic. Even during the lockdown, the hospital continued to treat orthopedic patients.

KIMS, which is called the lifeline of North Karnataka, is one of the important hospitals in the region and all kinds of patients visit it for treatment from neighbouring districts. The orthopedic department usually gets around 1400 patients in six months, but this time due to the lockdown and pandemic, it received only 546.

Dr Suryakant K, head of orthopedics, said, “We have conducted a number of surgeries including 14 hip joint surgeries in the last six months.” After the lockdown relaxations were announced, the number of patients gradually increased.

According to the doctors, more than 100 patients who suffered fractures came for treatment much later. In the beginning, they tried to fix the injuries themselves amid the fear of COVID-19. When it did not work, they came to the hospital. Many of them were in a severe condition which took time to heal.

Even private orthopedic practitioners in the city did not get many patients. A private doctor said people used to rush to him even for a small fracture. "But in these times, people are opting for self-medication, home remedies, and Ayurveda to heal fractures," he said.

