STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Flowers? Out of reach this festive season

This festival season, the flowers, which are essential for puja and decorations, seem to be out of the reach of consumers.

Published: 19th October 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

The price of the flower has hit a high in recent days

The price of the flower has hit a high in recent days

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: This festival season, the flowers, which are essential for puja and decorations, seem to be out of the reach of consumers. The price of the fragrant Mysuru Mallige (jasmine) and other flowers have gone up four to five times. The sky-rocketing prices are worrying both the consumers and the vendors. 

Buyers crowd around a jasmine vendor
at a market in Mysuru on Sunday. The
price of the flower has hit a high in
recent days | Udayshankar S

Jasmine which was sold at Rs 250 per kg is now a prohibitive Rs 1,500. The price of Kanakambara has jumped four times -- from Rs 200 per kg last week to Rs 800 on Sunday. Rose too which was sold at Rs 20 per kg is now Rs 240.

And the gloomy news is that the prices are expected to further shoot up on Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami when the demand will outstrip supply.

Marigold and chrysanthemum are in great demand too on Ayudha Puja. These flowers, grown extensively in Panadavapura, KR Pet, Nagamanagala and Malvalli, are also destroyed by heavy rains and the resultant waterlogging in the fields.

The farmers are not benefiting either. In fact, during April and May, every day, desperate flower farmers plucked around 60 lakh flowers and threw them away.

This was because they had no takers due to the strict nationwide containment measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Today, the farmers are in a similar situation as the rains have destroyed the crop. 

Heavy rain in parts of Karnataka affects flower supply

Shivananjappa, a farmer, said that they had expected a bumper yield and also good prices during the Navaratri this week and the coming Deepavali festival. But the rain has not only flattened the plants but have also hit the plucking of flowers in some places.

Gajendra, another flower grower, said that they could not send spatika or jasmine to meet the demand in Tirupati or the temples in Dakshina Kannada as the widespread rain has damaged the  flower plants leaving them in the lurch. He said that prices will further go up if there is rain in the next couple of days.

Mysuru market, which normally receives around 1,000 kg jasmines a day, is getting less than 300kg, leading to the steep rise in the price. The market gets flowers from T Narsipur, Heggadevana Kote, parts of Mysuru taluk and KR Pet in Mandya and Sathyamangalam in Erode district (Tamil Nadu).

But the heavy rains in the old Mysuru region and in parts of neighbouring Tamil Nadu, resulted in the drastic reduction in the supply as harvesting has been affected. Sometimes flower merchants create artificial scarcity to push Ooty jasmine which has a better shelf life, say growers.

But with non-stop rains in Ooty and Nilgiris, the export of Ooty jasmine  to Mysuru and Bengaluru markets has been hit. Amid this withering of hopes, there are reports that many farmers growing  flowers have switched over to short-term horticulture crops like  brinjal, tomato and other vegetables. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
festival season flowers
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp