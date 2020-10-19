Karthi Chidambaram meets DK Shivakumar ahead of TN poll season

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar played host to Congress Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga Karthi Chidambaram on Sunday morning. The meeting comes ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections and Karnataka bypolls.

Karthi also met AICC incharge for Tamil Nadu and former KPCC chief Dinesh Gundurao, to discuss the upcoming assembly polls in that state. “Had a very productive discussion with @dineshgrao about the upcoming TN assembly elections.

Conveyed to him that data analytics will be provided to bolster the @ INCTamilNadu in its negotiations with @arivalayam to ensure we get adequate seats within the winning alliance,” tweeted Karthi. He added that data clearly showed that Congress was not a mere addition but a multiplier when part of an alliance in Tamil Nadu.

While sources suggested that his meeting with Shivakumar was centred around alleged witch-hunting of opposition leaders using central agencies in the run-up to the election, an appeal was also made to Shivakumar to rope in his acquaintances in Tamil Nadu to assist the Congress in the upcoming assembly polls.

“He is our Lok Sabha MP and a dear friend. This was only a courtesy visit with no political implications or intent. We have discussed various issues and exchanged notes on various matters,” Shivakumar said.