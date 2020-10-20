STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru emerges transit route for drug to Australia

Bengaluru is emerging as the transit route for the banned precursor psychotropic drug pseudoephedrine from South India to Australia.

Published: 20th October 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda International Airport

Kempegowda International Airport

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengaluru is emerging as the transit route for the banned precursor psychotropic drug pseudoephedrine from South India to Australia.“During the lockdown, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru, alone had seized over 25 kg of pseudoephedrine, which was being smuggled out from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to Australia through courier consignments,” said sources in the DRI.

“In all the instances, the seized drug had reportedly originated from Chennai and the destination was Australia. There are multiple players in the drug network, who manufacture pseudoephedrine in small defunct chemical laboratories or ‘clan labs’ in and around Chennai and Hyderabad. They use small courier companies, which are part of the franchise of international courier companies, to ship the drug using fake identity cards and addresses,” added sources.The investigation so far has revealed the involvement of people not only from Chennai, but other districts in Tamil Nadu.  

‘Drug hidden in household items’

In July, the DRI arrested the brother of an absconding accused from a village in South Tamil Nadu.
“The traffickers hire mules on some petty commission to drop the courier consignment at small courier companies. They conceal the drug in kitchen and other household items like photo frames, utensils, gym equipment and cardboard walls in such a way that it is difficult for the courier scanners to track them. The names, addresses, ID cards, mobile phones given to the courier firm are all fake,” added the source.
Ironically, ephedrine and pseudoephedrine are strong nasal-decongestants and are legally used to manufacture pharmacological products against flu and allergies under licence from Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Gwalior.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Australia
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp