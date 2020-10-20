STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: PUC lecturer candidates withdraw protest after eight days following written assurances

MLC KT Srikantegowda, who claimed to be announcing on the behest of secondary education minister Suresh Kumar, said that he will say it on the behest of the minister November second week.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After eight days of continuous sit in at the department premises, the PUC (Pre-university college) lecturers candidates finally called off their protest on Monday. This was after they were assured a deadline for their appointment letters both by the minister and by an MLC.

MLC KT Srikante Gowda, who is also the President-Karnataka PU College Principal's Association, had called up the primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar in the presence of the students and was assured of soon giving the appointment letters.

Kumar, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at his residence said that his health did not permit him to step out and hence could not meet the protesting teachers. "I have been a 100 percent the teachers' side," he said adding, "To give the appointment letters is not just my responsibility its my duty. Yet, as a minister, I cannot announce the date, as the model code of conduct is in place."

However, MLC KT Srikantegowda, who claimed to be announcing on the behest of the minister, said that he will say it on the behest of the minister November second week. He also assured in written that the appointment letters will be given by the said duration. "We have been assured by the minister on his social media account, and by the MLC in person and in writing and trust them on their word. Hence we have temporarily called off the protest," said a student.

In the meantime, the joint director of pre university department, ordered the dispersal of the protesters due to COVID-19 spread and the hindrance they were causing to the day to day functioning of the department.

"Despite the deputy chief minister's intervention, the protesters have remained on the site and the number of protesters are increasing every passing day, and COVID-19 SOP is not being followed. The candidates are gathering in groups and are causing a risk to their own health and that of the employees and visitors of the department. Thereby, causing a hindrance to the day to day functioning of the department work by officials and staff. While also causing an impediment towards the cleanliness of the compount," said the official.

