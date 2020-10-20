STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra officials gave wrong info on release of water, says Laxman Savadi

During the monsoon, or whenever Maharashtra releases a huge quantity of water into the Bhima or Krishna rivers, Gurjapur village in Raichur district gets flooded.

Published: 20th October 2020 06:49 AM

Laxman Savadi

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi

By Express News Service

RAICHUR : Irrigation officials from Maharashtra have been giving wrong information to the Karnataka government on release of water from Ujjani and Veer dams in Maharashtra into the Bhima and Krishna rivers, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who is also Raichur district in-charge minister, told reporters here on Monday. 

Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh and Afzalpur
MLA MY Patil visit flood-affected areas
along the Bhima river on Monday | express

“Irrigation officials of Maharashtra informed us that 8.5 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged from Ujjani and Veer dams into Bhima river for three days. However, the flow in the Bhima is about 3.5 lakh cusecs, and about 1 lakh cusecs in Krishna. Where has the remaining water gone?” Savadi said he discussed the matter with the Maharashtra irrigation minister, and the latter assured him that he would look into it. 

During the monsoon, or whenever Maharashtra releases a huge quantity of water into the Bhima or Krishna rivers, Gurjapur village in Raichur district gets flooded. “To find a proper solution to this, I have asked the Raichur Assistant Commissioner to hold a grama sabha in Gurjapur and submit a report after taking the opinion of villagers,” he added. After visiting Gurjapur bridge-cum-barrage where the Krishna and Bhima rivers meet, Savadi said there is a difference of opinion among villagers of Gurjapur about shifting to a higher place.

