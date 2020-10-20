STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nurse files sexual abuse case against doctor

A 19-year-old operation theatre technician has filed a police complaint against the director of Family Hospital in Mathikere, Dr C M Parameshwara, for allegedly sexually abusing her.  

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 19-year-old operation theatre technician has filed a police complaint against the director of Family Hospital in Mathikere, Dr C M Parameshwara, for allegedly sexually abusing her.    
The victim has stated in her complaint, filed at the Basavanagudi Women’s Police Station, that she started working with Dr Parameshwara in 2019. She said, “Initially, he started with intentional touches and rubbing hands while exchanging files. Later, he started messaging at midnight and even making calls to get closer. I blocked his number twice. I continued working at the hospital because of the Covid situation and financial crunch.”

She said that she had sought help when the doctor allegedly made sexual advances, and has provided a CCTV footage to the police to prove her case.“This is an eye-opener where an internal complaints committee was not formed and authorities have not taken steps against the organisation for an undisclosed reason. It is shocking that the victim was routinely subjected to sexual harassment and abuse over a long period of time,” said Ayantika Mondal, a Karnataka High Court advocate who is representing the victim.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Harish Pandey said that two other women from the hospital have complained of sexual harassment. “The first victim and another employee are acting as witnesses. The hospital too has said that there were complaints against them. We are verifying the incident under Section 164 and waiting for a court statement,” he said.

