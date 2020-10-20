Siddaramaiah politicising flood situation, says DyCM Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan on Monday accused former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of politicising the flood situation in the state. “Siddaramaiah has no right to attack the government as his own government had failed to manage the drought situation in the state,” he added.

Speaking to media persons here, he said all states have accepted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) norms and the Centre has sent funds as per the guidelines.

He wanted to know how much the Congress leaders had contributed when the UPA government was in power.The Deputy CM said BJP will win both the RR Nagar and Sira bypolls as people want a stable government.

“People are fed up with the Congress-JD(S) coalition that failed to make use of the opportunity,” he added.

The DyCM said the UGC has come out with an advisory for state governments on reopening of colleges.

“We are busy with the preparations and want to reopen colleges at the earliest. All colleges want to start offline classes,” he added. He said the government would leave no stone unturned to implement the NEP from 2021 and hinted that they were working on this for the past eight months.