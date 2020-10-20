Special Court judge hearing Sandalwood drug case gets ‘letter bomb’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Panic gripped the City Civil and Sessions Court after the Judge of the Special Court for NDPS cases received a threat letter along with a detonator-like object through a post on Monday afternoon.

The letter sender demanded that actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani arrested in the Sandalwood drug case and “innocents” arrested in connection with the DJ Halli riots case be released immediately.

The police said that the court received a postal cover addressed to Judge GM Sheenappa and it was delivered to him. When he opened it, he found the threat letter along with a small detonator- like object with wires.

The judge immediately asked his staff to alert the police. Soon, sniffer dog and bomb detection squads were pressed into service.

The police are still examining the object. Sources said that the letter sender has threatened the judge with dire consequences if Dwivedi, Galrani and “innocent people” arrested in the DJ Halli riots case are not released immediately.

“He has threatened to blow up the judge’s car using explosives and kill him if the demand is not met. He has also said Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and other senior officers will face similar consequences,” an official said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that a case was registered at the Halasur Gate police station.

It is said that similar letters have been sent to Kamal Pant and other senior officers, but the police did not confirm this.

“We have taken the case seriously and whoever is behind this will be traced and arrested. We have formed special teams to catch the miscreant soon,” an officer said.