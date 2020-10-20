STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Special Court judge hearing Sandalwood drug case gets ‘letter bomb’

Sender threatens to blow up justice’s car if Ragini, Sanjjanaa not released immediately.

Published: 20th October 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel take actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani out of court, after their hearing, in Bengaluru

Police personnel take actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani out of court, after their hearing, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Panic gripped the City Civil and Sessions Court after the Judge of the Special Court for NDPS cases received a threat letter along with a detonator-like object through a post on Monday afternoon.

The letter sender demanded that actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani arrested in the Sandalwood drug case and “innocents” arrested in connection with the DJ Halli riots case be released immediately.

The police said that the court received a postal cover addressed to Judge GM Sheenappa and it was delivered to him. When he opened it, he found the threat letter along with a small detonator- like object with wires.

The judge immediately asked his staff to alert the police. Soon, sniffer dog and bomb detection squads were pressed into service.

The police are still examining the object. Sources said that the letter sender has threatened the judge with dire consequences if Dwivedi, Galrani and “innocent people” arrested in the DJ Halli riots case are not released immediately.

“He has threatened to blow up the judge’s car using explosives and kill him if the demand is not met. He has also said Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and other senior officers will face similar consequences,” an official said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that a case was registered at the Halasur Gate police station.

It is said that similar letters have been sent to Kamal Pant and other senior officers, but the police did not confirm this.

“We have taken the case seriously and whoever is behind this will be traced and arrested. We have formed special teams to catch the miscreant soon,” an officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drug case Ragini Dwivedi Sanjjanaa Galrani
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp