Sudhakar holds meet, takes stock of disease spread in flood-hit districts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday held a video conference with district officials of Kalaburagi, Bagalakot, Koppal, Yadgir, Belagavi and Vijayapura, which have been hit by heavy rain and floods. “Measures are being taken to prevent the spread of diseases, including Covid-19, dengue, chikungunya and Japanese Encephalitis.

Clean drinking water, hygienic food, masks, hand washing facilities, sanitiser and social distancing is being ensured in rehabilitation centres for rescued persons. Elderly women, children below 5 years, pregnant women and other vulnerable categories are being placed in PHCs, CHCs and taluk hospitals and their health is monitored closely. Mobile PHC units will be stationed at large rehab centres,” Sudhakar explained.

He interacted with Deputy Commissioners, ZP CEOs and health officers of the six districts. “Kalaburagi is the worst-affected district with more than 150 villages being surrounded by water, and people of 50 villages have been shifted to safer places. A total of 23,250 people have been evacuated to government care centres in the district. In Vijayapura district, 27 villages are affected, one person died and 1,861 people were evacuated to care centres. There is no need for relief centres in other districts,” he said. On the spread of communicable diseases, Dr Sudhakar said that compared to last year, dengue, chikungunya and other diseases are under control in these districts this year.

