Adam Pasha of Bigg Boss Kannada fame now in NCB net

Her name was revealed by another arrested accused to be part of drug customer network

Published: 21st October 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Adam Pasha

Adam Pasha

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zone, on Tuesday arrested ‘Bigg Boss Kannada’ Season 6 contestant Adam Pasha under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 from the City.Confirming the arrest, Amit Ghawate, NCB, Bengaluru Zonal Director, told The New Indian Express that when questioned, “Pasha confirmed to the investigating officer that she has been taking MDMA for more than two years,” said Ghawate. Pasha was produced before the special NDPS court in Bengaluru and has been remanded in NCB custody till November 3. MDMA is a banned drug under the NDPS Act.

He added that Pasha’s name had cropped up during the questioning of Anikha D, who was arrested by the NCB in Bengaluru along with two other accused — M Anoop and R Ravindran — in August this year. The three are presently lodged in judicial custody at the Bengaluru Central Prison.

“During her interrogation Anikha had told NCB that Pasha was her customer and that she used to supply MDMA in crystal form to the former. A detailed investigation including Pasha’s call data records and financial transactions among other crucial evidence confirmed that Pasha was using drugs and was also Anikha’s customer. The two were in touch with each other for the last two and a half years,” said the NCB officer.

Ghawate added that the arrest of Anikha, Anoop and Ravindran had revealed their customer network, which included people from the entertainment industry and others. In September, the NCB had busted a drug syndicate involving four college students from Udupi and had seized over 750 tablets of MDMA worth around Rs 10 lakh in the grey market.

On July 31, the NCB had seized 750 MDMA pills from a consignment from Germany at the Foreign Post Office in Bengaluru. On August 19, the Central anti-drug agency had apprehended a commerce student Rahman K who had allegedly been selling MDMA and other party drugs to students of his and other colleges. Rahman had placed the order of the MDMA pills online in exchange for Bitcoins, the NCB had stated.

CCB to subject Virender Khanna to narco test
The Central Crime Branch police, probing the Sandalwood drug case, are set to take accused Virender Khanna to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Ahmedabad for a narco-analysis test. The court had recently granted permission to the police to subject Khanna to the test. “We have sought an appointment from the FSL and once they provide us with the date, we will take him to Gujarat,” an official said. However, Khanna has reportedly approached the Karnataka High Court seeking stay on the matter.

Adam Pasha Bigg Boss Kannada NCB
