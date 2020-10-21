STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM BS Yediyurappa to assess flood damage today

Yediyurappa had earlier said the government was doing everything possible to help flood-affected people and relief and rescue efforts were being taken up on a war-footing.

Published: 21st October 2020 06:48 AM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected districts of North Karnataka region on Wednesday and also hold meetings with senior officers regarding the situation. The large-scale destruction has prompted some lawmakers and farmers’ associations to demand that the government declare the floods as a national calamity .

The Ganesh Nagar area of Old Hubballi was inundated
following heavy rain on Tuesday | EXPRESS

After reaching Kalaburagi by a special aircraft from Bengaluru around noon on Wednesday, the CM will be holding a meeting with senior officers from Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir districts before embarking on the aerial survey in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter.The three districts have been among the worst-hit by rains and floods. The CM will also conduct an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Vijayapura district from 3.30 pm and hold a meeting with senior officers there before returning to Bengaluru.

Declare K’taka floods a calamity’

Yediyurappa had earlier said the government was doing everything possible to help flood-affected people and relief and rescue efforts were being taken up on a war-footing. Heavy rain and release of water from dams in Maharashtra have resulted in flooding and Army and NDRF personnel are assisting the local administration in rescue and relief activities. Meanwhile, Indi MLA Y Patil and the Karnataka Rajya Rai tha Sangha have urged the State Government to recommend to the Central Government that the floods be declared as a national calamity and take up relief works.

