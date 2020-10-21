Get Claims Commissioner functional: Karnataka HC to government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stressing the need for the immediate functioning of the Claims Commissioner to investigate liability, assess damage and recommend compensation to victims of Bengaluru riots, the Karnataka HC on Tuesday directed the state government to ensure it at the earliest.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi said that the state government must ensure all requisite infrastructure is made available at the earliest so that the Claims Commissioner can start functioning immediately. The bench said any delay will set at naught the very objective of appointing the Claims Commissioner, Justice H S Kempanna, former judge of the high court.