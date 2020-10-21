Karnataka CM holds aerial survey of flood-hit districts, says extent of damage not known yet

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa conducted an aerial survey of Raichur, Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts on Wednesday.

He cancelled his aerial survey of flood-hit villages of Vijayapura district due to bad weather. There was apprehension that the helicopter could not land in Alamatti where he was scheduled to hold a meeting with officials in the district to take stock of the flood situation.

The Chief Minister boarded a special flight at Bengaluru on Wednesday morning at about 10.20 am, reached Jindal Airport and after a brief halt for a few minutes, commenced the aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Raichur, Yadgir and Kalaburagi district in an IAF helicopter. After conducting the survey , the chief minister arrived in Kalaburagi at about 12.30 pm, half an hour behind his scheduled arrival time.

He held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners, CEOs and police officers of Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts and reviewed the measures taken by the district level officers with regard to flood relief work.

Later speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that he cannot announce anything at present due to the prevailing model poll code. The districts of Kalyana Karnataka including Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal and Ballari districts are facing elections to the Legislative Council from North East Teachers Constituency on 28th October.

He said that the drinking water problem has arisen due to floods in Kalaburagi as well as in other places. Yediyurappa said he has asked officials to solve the drinking water problem on a priority basis by providing water in tankers. Instructions have also been given to solve the power crisis and carry out road repairs.

To a question, the Chief Minister said that as of now it would be difficult to tell the extent of the crop loss and house damage. As per the information provided by officials, 247 villages of 14 taluks of Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi and Bidar districts were facing a flood situation. 233 Kalaji Kendras have been opened in these four districts, Yediyurappa said.

The exact extent of the loss would be known only after a joint survey from the revenue, agriculture and horticulture departments, Yediyurappa said. Home minister Basavaraj Bommai and minister for animal husbandry Prabhu Chauhan, who is also district in-charge minister for Bidar and Yadgir districts, accompanied the Chief Minister in the aerial survey.