STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid casts shadow over Ayudha Puja at Soudha

Dasara, called the Nada Habba or the festival of the land, is one of the biggest celebrations in the state and has been observed over the years at Vidhana Soudha.

Published: 22nd October 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

BWSSB carrying out disinfection in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

BWSSB carrying out disinfection in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

By bansy kalappa  
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dasara, called the Nada Habba or the festival of the land, is one of the biggest celebrations in the state and has been observed over the years at Vidhana Soudha. Of 10 days of festivities, Ayudha Puja is the biggest of them all. This year, it has fallen on October 25, which is a Sunday. But not to miss the tradition, the Soudha staff are celebrating it on Friday as Saturday, Sunday and Monday are holidays.

The celebration this year, however, will have Covid restrictions in place and will be muted as compared to earlier years. Colour rangolis, breaking of ash gourd in front of office chambers and vehicles, etc have been banned.

Also, many ministers and bureaucrats are giving the celebrations a miss. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri is himself away and will not be part of the annual festival.Most of the staff members have invited priests to perform pujas to all the office equipment that include telephones and computers too.

This is the time when ministers shower their staff with gifts, sweet boxes and clothes. But this year, however, all that will be gone. Some staff members said that even small additional amounts needed to conduct pujas, sourcing puja material and inviting priests have not been given by ministers. The staff have been told to manage it themselves.

The police station on the Soudha premises, however, is decking up and all the weaponry used by the policemen is being carefully cleaned and polished for the priest at the shrine to offer prayers.Vidhana Soudha secretariat will also celebrate, but the sections will have muted celebrations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayudha Puja Dasara Vidhana Soudha
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp