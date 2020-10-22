STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka BJP MLA Gulihatti Shekhar sits on dharna demanding NOC for liquor shop

Shekhar said that the MSIL shops were sanctioned eight months back, however the officials are dilly-dallying over the issue and negligence.

Published: 22nd October 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 10:54 AM

Chitradurga MLA Gulihatti D Shekhar

Chitradurga MLA Gulihatti D Shekhar(File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Delay in issuing of NOC for starting the MSIL liquor shop at Hosadurga town and Srirampura made the local MLA Gulihatti D Shekhar angry and he sat on dharna in front of the Excise deputy commissioner's office in the city on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the MSIL shops were sanctioned eight months back, however the officials are dilly-dallying over the issue and negligence, hence he sat on a dharna. Excise DC Nagashayana who understood the seriousness of the issue arrived to the spot and ensured that the NOC would be issued immediately and the dharna was withdrawn.

MLA further said that he insisted for setting up of the MSIL shops at Hosadurga town and Srirampura because the shops present there have been demanding more money for liquor and plundering the poor people, hence it was inevitable to get the things done from the officials, so he took up the protest.
 

