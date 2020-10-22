STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa lauds cops for service during pandemic, drug bust

Lauding the police for their services during the pandemic, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa assured full support to the department in putting an end to the drug menace.

Published: 22nd October 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at the Police Commemoration Day event | nagaraja gadekal

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at the Police Commemoration Day event | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lauding the police for their services during the pandemic, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa assured full support to the department in putting an end to the drug menace. A Police Commemoration Day event was held at the Martyrs’ Garden at CAR Head Quarters on Mysuru Road on Wednesday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at the
Police Commemoration Day event
| nagaraja gadekal

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “The police have played an important role in controlling the spread of Covid-19 by making people follow the guidelines issued by the government. Many have laid down their lives in the fight against the Covid.” 

He added that the government is committed to ending the drug menace. “There has been an increase in drug cases and cybercrimes. The government has already strengthened the police department to fight these issues. We extend all support to the police by providing logistic and other facilities in our war against drugs,” the CM said.

Sept 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020: 264 policemen across country lost their lives on duty In Karnataka, 17 personnel died on duty; 85 of  Covid-19 so far

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yediyurappa Police Commemoration Day
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp