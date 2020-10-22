Karnataka CM Yediyurappa lauds cops for service during pandemic, drug bust

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lauding the police for their services during the pandemic, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa assured full support to the department in putting an end to the drug menace. A Police Commemoration Day event was held at the Martyrs’ Garden at CAR Head Quarters on Mysuru Road on Wednesday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at the

Police Commemoration Day event

| nagaraja gadekal

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “The police have played an important role in controlling the spread of Covid-19 by making people follow the guidelines issued by the government. Many have laid down their lives in the fight against the Covid.”

He added that the government is committed to ending the drug menace. “There has been an increase in drug cases and cybercrimes. The government has already strengthened the police department to fight these issues. We extend all support to the police by providing logistic and other facilities in our war against drugs,” the CM said.

Sept 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020: 264 policemen across country lost their lives on duty In Karnataka, 17 personnel died on duty; 85 of Covid-19 so far