STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kempegowda International Airport resumes 88% of its pre-Covid routes

Kempegowda International Airport has achieved 88% of its pre-Covid domestic connectivity as well as 53% of its air traffic movements (arrivals and departures).

Published: 22nd October 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda International Airport

Kempegowda International Airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Kempegowda International Airport has achieved 88% of its pre-Covid domestic connectivity as well as 53% of its air traffic movements (arrivals and departures). The airport operator of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), released an official statement on Wednesday, saying, “Bengaluru has reconnected 51 domestic destinations, achieving 88% connectivity of the pre-Covid-19 routes.

The Government of India’s Vande Bharat Mission and Air Bubble programmes have enabled Bengaluru airport to connect with 22 international destinations. With the gradual easing of restrictions, air traffic movements have witnessed an encouraging trend, recovering 53% of the previous year’s flight movements, following successive measures to unlock India’s economy.” Bengaluru airport has become the first metro city airport to record positive growth in cargo volumes in September 2020, compared to last year, it added.

“In the first two quarters of this financial year, airport cargo terminals processed 131,603 metric tonnes (MT) freight. The cargo processed in September was 32,449 MT, a growth 0.3%, against same period last year.” The month also witnessed 4.5% growth in international cargo, of which export cargo grew by 7.6%. Meanwhile, domestic cargo is showing a slower recovery and is 5.2% lower than the same period in the previous year, it said.

Perishable cargo has seen a major growth with the airport processing 17,212 MT during this period. Pomegranates, ready-made garments, engineering goods, pharma and medical supplies are among the exported items. The introduction of road feeder service – LOGI Connect – to link cities like Tirupur, Coimbatore, Ambur, Salem, Erode, Hyderabad and Chennai augmented growth, powering KIA’s all-India market share of air cargo from 11% to 14%.

“Before the pandemic, around 60% of domestic and international freight was being carried in belly space of passenger aircraft and the remainder in freighters. With the reduction in passenger flights, several airlines – both domestic and international – converted passenger flights to cargo aircrafts, enabling the availability of a larger cargo capacity.” This helped the growth of cargo ATMs by 139% against the previous year, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp