After Centre’s rap, Karnataka government ramps up RT-PCR testing

The state reported 10,000-odd new Covid-19 positive cases daily in the first two weeks of October, but the numbers dipped suddenly.

Published: 23rd October 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday

A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday | Shriram BN

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With Karnataka reporting fewer Covid-19 positive cases over the recent past, as it was conducing more of Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT), the Union Health Ministry, which took note of it, has shot off a stern letter to the State Government a few days ago asking it to ramp up RT-PCR testing. Acting on it, the state has now increased the number of RT-PCR tests.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told TNIE on Thursday, “I have asked the district authorities and health officials to increase RT-PCR testing, as against Rapid Antigen Tests, at a meeting held a few days ago. We are doing our best and we will further increase the number of RT-PCR tests in the coming days.’’

The state reported 10,000-odd new Covid-19 positive cases daily in the first two weeks of October, but the numbers dipped suddenly. On October 19, the number of new cases was just over 5,000 and on October 20, it was 6,297. On October 21, there wre 5,872 new cases while on Thursday, the state added 5,778 cases. The number of tests during this period has consistently been over one lakh of which the proportion of RAT tests was higher. 

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Jawaid Akhtar on Thursday confirmed to TNIE that the number of RT-PCR tests has gone up now. On Wednesday, 91,000 tests were conducted while on Thursday, 86,501 samples were tested by RT-PCR method. 

‘Efforts on to ramp up testing’

“Till a few days ago, we were conducting about 80 per cent of RAT and 20 per cent of RT-PCR tests. We have now reversed this, with RT-PCR being 80 per cent. The Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction test is the gold standard,” he said. “We have overtaken Tamil Nadu in the number of RT-PCR tests and we are number one in the country presently,’’ Jawaid Akhtar added.

On increasing RT-PCR testing, Health Department officials pointed out that efforts are being made to enhance facilities and other requirements. Dr Sudarshan Ballal, chairman of Manipal Hospitals, pointed out, “ The RT-PCR test is more reliable. In the case of Rapid Antigen Test, although the results are available quickly, the chances of false negatives are very high.’’

