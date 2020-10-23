BJP sure of win in Sira: Vijayendra

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The BJP tsunami in Sira will wipe out the Congress and JDS, BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra declared here before the media, during his mutt tour in Chitradurga on Thursday. The opposition parties have already accepted their defeat, which is evident from their statements. The BJP’s development agenda has been accepted by everyone, and this is sufficient for the party’s victory in Sira, he said.

Throughout the day, Vijayendra was busy visiting Basavamurthy Madara Channa i ah Swamy, Kr i shna Yadavananda Swamy of Yadava Gurupeet and Immadi Siddarameshwara Swamy of Bhovi Gurupeet, before leaving for Sira. Reacting to a question on former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s allegation that “money collected by Vijayendra by corrupt means was flowing through Sira”, he said such allegations are common during election time.

However, he refused to reply to questions on BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement on change of guard in Karnataka. He said that party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel has announced that Yediyurappa will be chief minister for the remainder of the term, and senior leaders like K S Eshwarappa and C T Ravi have already commented on the issue