Cops to get ID cards after retirement

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Like IAS, IPS and IFS officers, police personnel, too, will get identity cards on their retirement. In a circular on Wednesday, Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) Praveen Sood directed his officers to issue ID cards from police constables to SPs (non-IPS), on the day of their retirement.

The circular will help the retired personnel during visits to government offices or in their travel. It will also gain them entry to police canteens. Personnel working in IGP and SP offices, CID, Training, Internal Security Division, State Intelligence, Railways and other special units must be issued ID cards on the day of their retirement, as per the circular. The ID cards will have details like name, rank at the time of retirement, blood group and date of retirement.