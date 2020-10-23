Karnataka government to issue fresh ordinance on land reforms

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has decided to go in for an ordinance for the second time on bringing amendments to the Land Reforms Act. The amendment bill had got stuck in the Upper House in the recently concluded legislature session. The B S Yediyurappa cabinet, which met on Thursday, also gave its nod for Bengaluru’s first power generation project from solid waste.

Wayste, a French power company, has been given permission to set up a power generation plant in Chikkanagamangala near Electronics City. The company will use about 500 tons of solid waste daily to generate power. With the state witnessing multiple cases of investors being defrauded — like the IMA case, Kanva, Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operativeBank — the cabinet has decided to ban all unrestricted deposit schemes.