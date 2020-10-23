STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka to reopen colleges from November 17 but makes it optional for students to come

"Those wishing to attend offline classes should get written consent from their parents,” Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Engineering, diploma and degree colleges are all set to reopen from November 17 in Karnataka after the state government gave the green signal. This decision was taken on Friday at a meeting headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and attended by ministers and senior officials.

Students, however, have the option of attending classes physically or online, with parental consent needed for the former. The number of batches in each college would be decided depending on the number of students opting for physical classes.  

“We have decided to reopen and conduct offline classes for engineering, degree and diploma colleges from 17 November. However, students will have the option to either attend offline classes or continue attending online classes. Those wishing to attend offline classes should get written consent from their parents,” Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said. He also stated that practical classes would be given more importance.

All the necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be followed in the colleges and hostels, he said. Each institution will have a task force to make sure the procedures are followed.

“Other facilities including transport and hostel facilities will also be made. We have already had meetings regarding such issues with the departments concerned. UGC has also said that offline classes can resume from November,” he said.

The opening of other educational institutions would gradually happen from the degree-level downwards, he said.

