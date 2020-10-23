STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tricky contest: Loyalist, turncoats to cast net wide for RR Nagar votes

The thinking is that the old leaders will woo traditional voters, and the turncoats will bring in the new ones and fence-sitters.

Published: 23rd October 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel greets BJP’s RR Nagar candidate Munirathna.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel greets BJP’s RR Nagar candidate Munirathna.

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The BJP is adopting a multipronged strategy in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, deploying a battery of ministers comprising old BJP loyalists and new crossover leaders, in a bid to garner votes for candidate N Muniratna in the November 3 bypoll. The thinking is that the old leaders will woo traditional voters, and the turncoats will bring in the new ones and fence-sitters.

On Wednesday, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel formed teams for RR Nagar and Sira assembly constituencies. For RR Nagar, Kateel chose three ministers from Bengaluru — R Ashoka from the old camp, and ST Somashekar and Byrathi Basavaraju from the new team. This apart, there is former minister Aravind Limbavali, CM’s political secretary SR Vishwanath and others, who also represent Bengaluru. According to a senior BJP leader, RR Nagar is a peculiar constituency.

It is one of the biggest geographically, covering almost 30km, and skirting the city from Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road and Kanakapura Road along the border with neighbouring districts. RR Nagar was carved out of Uttarahalli assembly constituency a few years ago. Of 4.5 lakh voters, more than 1 lakh voters are Vokkaligas. The old region of Uttarahalli has a good chunk of BJP voters, which is Ashoka’s area of focus. Towards Tumakuru Road is Yeshwantpur assembly constituency, represented by Somashekar, who has a hold on this side of RR Nagar.

Thus, both Vokkaliga leaders will be covering the two vote bases of RR Nagar. With the Kurubas making up over 50,000 voters, and playing a significant role in any candidate’s victory, Byrathi Basavaraju has been brought in, said a senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity.

Aravind Limbavali, an old loyalist who is aspiring for ministership, has been assigned to woo Dalit voters as he is from the Bhovi caste that falls under SC. In 2013, Muniratna, then in the Congress, got 71,000 votes against the JDS candidate’s 52,000 votes. In 2018, Muniratna got over 1 lakh votes, while the BJP got 82,000 votes. This time, it’s a challenge for BJP to shift Muniratna’s Congress votes and also retains its traditional voters.

THE CASTE PIE

  • 1 lakh Vokkaligas
  • 70,000 Dalits
  • 70,000OBC
  • s50,000 Kurubas
  •  45,000Lingayats
  • 25,000 Muslims
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RR Nagar Nalin Kumar Kateel Karnataka politics Karnataka BJP
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp