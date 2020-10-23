STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Water in dams rising at alarming levels, dam management in full swing

The water levels in the reservoirs of the state are at alarming levels, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Moni toring Centre (KSNDMC).

Published: 23rd October 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Due to heavy rainfall across the state, the water level in KRS Dam in Mandya has risen exponentially | udayshankar s

Due to heavy rainfall across the state, the water level in KRS Dam in Mandya has risen exponentially | udayshankar s

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The water levels in the reservoirs of the state are at alarming levels, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Moni toring Centre (KSNDMC). Add to this the weatherman’s forecast of heavy rainfall and Maharashtra working on releasing 6 lakh cusecs of water downstream, the picture i s pretty grim. But wait.

Due to heavy rainfall across the state, the water
level in KRS Dam in Mandya has
risen exponentially | udayshankar s

To keep casualties at the minimum, the KSNDMC is using the Integrated Dam Management system, where all district administrations and gram panchayat members along with the reservoir level officials are roped in to send alerts and updates of the rising water levels.

The KSNDMC has installed 6,800 rain gauges in the reservoirs for this. According to KSNDMC reservoir data, most of the reservoirs are near full capacity and some are filled to the brim. Tungabhadra, Ghataprabha, KRS and Almatti are full.

Krishna Basin has 414.90 tmcft against the storage capacity of 417.52 tmcft. Bhadra 71.01 tmcft against its capacity of 71.54 tmcft while for Malaprabha, it is 36.62 tmcft against its capacity of 37.73 tmcft. A senior KSNDMC official said: “We are on constant alert as the water levels are rising and the rainfall is wreaking havoc in other places.

The staffers at the reservoirs are trying to maintain the border line. Otherwise, they will be forced to release water to ensure that the dams are not damaged. The situation is more grim this year wh e n c o m p a r e d t o previous years.”

Manoj Rajan, Director, KSNDMC, told The New Indian Express that real time well synchronised data sharing of dam management is happening by using technology to ensure that there are no untoward incidents.

“Rainfall data and the water levels in the dams are being shared every 15 minutes to take all possible precautions,. The danger mark is being closely watched. Last time untoward incidents and casualties were more as we didn’t have this system,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSNDMC
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp