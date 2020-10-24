CM Yediyurappa to campaign for Council candidate today

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will campaign for BJP candidate from the South East Graduates’ constituency, Chidananda M Gowda, here on Saturday. The campaigning, which was dull till now and solely dependent on candidates, will hit a high note with the chief minister addressing the rally with a limited crowd at 11 am. The organisers have made Covid-related precautions, like masks, sanitisation and social distancing, mandatory.

District BJP president Veeresh Hanagawadi said Yediyurappa will speak about the government’s move to empower teachers, corona warriors and graduates.On BJP rebels, D T Srinivas and Dr Halanuru S Lepakshi, contesting the election, he said that their presence will not affect the BJP candidate and he will win with maximum number of the first-preference votes.

On former Union minister and BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal’s recent outburst, party MLA S A Ravindranath said that he should not speak against the Chief Minister and issues should be raised within party forums.

1.08 lakh to vote in SE Graduates’ constituency

Davangere/Chitradurga: As many as 1.08 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the South East Graduates’ constituency elections which will be held on October 28. With the voting slated to be held on Wednesday the candidates are toiling hard to please the voters. All the focus is on Tumakuru, Davangere and Chitradurga districts, which have the maximum number of votes in the constituency. Tumakuru has 32,000 votes, followed by Davanagere’s 20,000, Chitradurga’s 21,500 votes, Kolar’s 20,000 and Chikkaballapura’s 15,000 votes.