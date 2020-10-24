Laxman Savadi says five Congress MLAs may join BJP

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Amid the ongoing campaigning for the Sira Assembly bypoll, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Friday dropped a bombshell, saying five more Congress MLAs are ready to quit the party and join the BJP.“Since they have realised that Congress has no future in Karnataka, the MLAs have made up their mind to quit,” he claimed while campaigning for BJP candidate Dr C M Rajesh Gowda at Tavarekere village.

Congress MLA BZ Zameer

Ahmed Khan in Sira on Friday

He said that the BJP will win both Sira and R R Nagar bypolls. “Besides this poll debacle and five more MLAs joining the BJP, the Congress situation will only get worse,” he added.He claimed that Karnataka State Apex Bank chairman and former MLA K N Rajanna of Congress has a good rapport with him.

“By admiring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, he helped Tumakuru BJP candidate G S Bavasaraju win the 2019 Lok Sabha election against H D Deve Gowda. But in Sira now, he has been campaigning for the Congress candidate because of some pressure,” Savadi said, sending feelers to voters of the ST Nayaka community, to which Rajanna belongs.