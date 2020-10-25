STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government will give free Covid vaccine, says DyCM

Once a Covid-19 vaccine is successfully tested and gets the official nod, the State Government will give it to the people free of cost, he reiterated.

Published: 25th October 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Under fire from the opposition for announcing free Covid-19 vaccination for the Bihar electorate in its Assembly poll manifesto, leaders from the ruling BJP in Karnataka are now in a damage-control exercise.  

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday declared in Belagavi that the State Government will provide Covid-19 vaccination free of cost to all the people of Karnataka once it is ready after successful trials.

Speaking to media persons at Belagavi airport, Ashwath Narayan hit out at former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for challenging the government to announce free Covid-19 vaccination for the people of Karnataka. “The State Government is already treating Covid patients free of cost and all health care facilities to people from all classes are being provided,” he pointed out.  

Siddaramaiah politicising free vaccine issue: Ashwath

“The government has taken these decisions in the interest of people and to control Covid-19 from spreading,’’ DyCM Ashwath Narayan said. Once a Covid-19 vaccine is successfully tested and gets the official nod, the State Government will give it to the people free of cost, he reiterated.

To a question on why his party announced the free vaccine for the people of Bihar ahead of the elections there, he reasoned, “It has been done to take the people into confidence and give them hope of coming out of the crisis.

But our opposition leader here (Siddaramaiah) is politicising the issue to gain some mileage out of it.” On Siddaramaiah’s objection to reopening of degree colleges, Ashwath Narayan said, “He too was Chief Minister earlier and I didn’t expect such a reaction from him. Colleges are being restarted after considering the prevailing conditions and by taking all the necessary safety precautions.’’ There will be online and offline classes and students, in consultation with their parents, can opt for either of them, he stressed.

He claimed that the guidelines drawn up for the offline study system has been welcomed by students and parents. “The opposition parties, which never carried out any task effectively during their tenure in the past, should stop teaching us now, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine Karnataka BJP Covid-19
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp