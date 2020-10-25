STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Stormwater drain work stinks,  complain RR Nagar residents

Friday’s rain took a toll on citizens of South Bengaluru, with homes and roads flooded and vehicles damaged.

Published: 25th October 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

A boy recovers his bicycle from the muck | Meghana Sastry

A boy recovers his bicycle from the muck | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Friday’s rain took a toll on citizens of South Bengaluru, with homes and roads flooded and vehicles damaged. The residents blamed BBMP officials for not desilting drains leading to flooding. 
With rain lashing for over five hours, from 1.30 pm to 7 pm, many localities in Rajarajeshwari Nagar were flooded up to 3 feet high. Water from the nearby Vrishabhavathi Valley entered people’s homes, causing damage to their electrical appliances and furniture. It took hours for residents to bale out water.

A boy recovers his bicycle from the muck | Meghana Sastry

The frustrated and angry residents blamed BBMP officials for not cleaning up the stormwater drain and removing encroachments along rajakaluves. Hosakerehalli, Nayandahalli, Basavanagudi, Bommanahalli, Kengeri, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bommanahalli and surrounding areas were the worst affected in Friday evening rain. The residents shared pictures with BBMP engineers and joint commissioner, who helped in flushing out water in some areas. “But they attended to only some localities and ignored many others. A few hours after the rain, water level receded and flooding came down in the night. We could not step out of our house till Saturday morning,” a resident said. 

Residents of apartments at RK Colony in Bilekahalli on Bannerghatta Road have complained to the BBMP about overflowing drain since May, but officials have failed to address the issue. When sheets of rain fell on Friday evening, the existing problem only got worse, making the lives of residents miserable. 

The residents alleged that the underground drainage system has not been done properly and even a short spell of rain causes flooding. Suresh Prakash, a resident, said, “When we complained about the drain, officials said that they had to desilt the lines, that go to Madiwala Lake. It has been six months since we complained, and the officials are yet to address the problem.”He said, “On Friday, the whole place started to stink and it was difficult to even breathe. We had to wait till rainwater to drain by itself. Children and adults are at a high risk of contracting diseases.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RR Nagar residents Stormwater
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp