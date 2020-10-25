Stormwater drain work stinks,  complain RR Nagar residents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Friday’s rain took a toll on citizens of South Bengaluru, with homes and roads flooded and vehicles damaged. The residents blamed BBMP officials for not desilting drains leading to flooding.

With rain lashing for over five hours, from 1.30 pm to 7 pm, many localities in Rajarajeshwari Nagar were flooded up to 3 feet high. Water from the nearby Vrishabhavathi Valley entered people’s homes, causing damage to their electrical appliances and furniture. It took hours for residents to bale out water.

A boy recovers his bicycle from the muck | Meghana Sastry

The frustrated and angry residents blamed BBMP officials for not cleaning up the stormwater drain and removing encroachments along rajakaluves. Hosakerehalli, Nayandahalli, Basavanagudi, Bommanahalli, Kengeri, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bommanahalli and surrounding areas were the worst affected in Friday evening rain. The residents shared pictures with BBMP engineers and joint commissioner, who helped in flushing out water in some areas. “But they attended to only some localities and ignored many others. A few hours after the rain, water level receded and flooding came down in the night. We could not step out of our house till Saturday morning,” a resident said.

Residents of apartments at RK Colony in Bilekahalli on Bannerghatta Road have complained to the BBMP about overflowing drain since May, but officials have failed to address the issue. When sheets of rain fell on Friday evening, the existing problem only got worse, making the lives of residents miserable.

The residents alleged that the underground drainage system has not been done properly and even a short spell of rain causes flooding. Suresh Prakash, a resident, said, “When we complained about the drain, officials said that they had to desilt the lines, that go to Madiwala Lake. It has been six months since we complained, and the officials are yet to address the problem.”He said, “On Friday, the whole place started to stink and it was difficult to even breathe. We had to wait till rainwater to drain by itself. Children and adults are at a high risk of contracting diseases.”