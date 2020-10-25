STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Vijayendra makes surprise visit to Siddaganga Mutt

They held a tête-à-tête for some time”, informed a source. In a tweet, Vijayendra too termed it was a routine visit on account of Dasara festival to seek the blessings of the seer.

Published: 25th October 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Amid the hectic campaigning for the Sira Assembly bypoll, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son and BJP Karnataka vice-president B Y Vijayendra took time off to call on Siddalinga Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt here on Saturday. “It was an unscheduled visit.

They held a tête-à-tête for some time”, informed a source. In a tweet, Vijayendra too termed it was a routine visit on account of Dasara festival to seek the blessings of the seer. Interestingly, he has also been calling on the religious heads of various communities in Sira Assembly constituency. However, sources denied that the visits had anything to do with a possible change of guard.

“Vijayendra’s visit to the mutt is in no way linked to some party leaders speculating about a change of guard. The BJP will let the CM complete his tenure”, the source claimed. But his detractors see the CM working overtime and a dashing off to flood-affected areas in north Karnataka and also in Bengaluru on Saturday, as an attempt to prove himself as ‘ fit and fine’.

Interestingly, the CM took part in a campaign meeting for the South East Graduate’s Council constituency held here on Saturday evening and returned to Bengaluru. He, however, did not visit the Siddaganga Mutt. Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda campaigned for the Council candidate Chidananda M Gowda.

Meanwhile, Congress MLC B K Hariprasad claimed that the BJP high command will remove Yediyurappa from the CM’s post regardless of the outcome of bypolls. “He may be accommodated in the ‘margadarshak mandal’ of the party”, he said. About 30 BJP MLAs are preparing to quit the party, he contended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp