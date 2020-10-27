Central flood aid on its way to Karnataka, claims Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Monday reiterated that the Central government will provide financial assistance to the State to take up flood relief work.

Gowda told reporters that in view of the elections, the issue of Central aid has to be handled sensitively.

“Initially, a small tranche will be released, and the full amount will be given after the Central team visits flood-hit areas and studies the extent of damage. Floods have caused major damage,” Gowda said.

Heavy rain and release of water into the Bhima river from dams in Maharashtra caused devastating floods in North Karnataka.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a special financial package of Rs 10,000 crore for the flood-hit districts. Meanwhile, Gowda, who campaigned in RR Nagar in Bengaluru, expressed confidence that the BJP will win the two assembly segments where polling is due on November 3, and four Legislative Council seats to which elections will be held on October 28.

Hitting out at Congress state unit president DK Shivakumar for seeking votes on the basis of caste, Gowda said the election will put an end to caste politics. He also also accused Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of politicising reforms started by the Centre.

The Union minister accused Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar of being responsible for farmer leader Maruti Manpade’s death due to Covid-19. In response, State Congress president DK Shivakumar said “let them register a case”.