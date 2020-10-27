Karnataka Council polls: Campaigning ends, voting on October 28

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Monday marked the last day of outdoor campaigning for four Karnataka Legislative Council seats. Polling for two Teachers constituencies — Bengaluru and North-East — and two Graduates constituencies — South-East and West — will take place on Wednesday (October 28) between 8am and 5pm. Results of the Council elections will be declared on November 2.

A total of 15 candidates are in the fray for South-East Graduates constituency, including Chidanand M Gowda of the BJP, R Chowda Reddy Thoopalli of JDS and Ramesh Babu of the Congress. For West Graduates, 11 candidates are in the contest, including RM Kuberappa of the Congress, Kallur Shivashakar Channappa of JDS and Sankanur SV of BJP.

For North-East Teachers constituency, five candidates, including Timmayya Purle of JDS, Sharanappa Mattur of Congress and Shashil G Namoshi of the BJP are in the fray. Vatal Nagaraj too is one of the candidates. Six candidates are contesting for Bengaluru Teachers constituency, including Puttanna from the BJP, Praveen Peter from the Congress and AP Ranganath from the JDS.

Four seats in the Council fell vacant post completion of term of members — R Chowdareddy Thoopalli (South-East Graduates), Puttanna (Bengaluru Teachers), SV Sankanur (West Graduates) and Sharanappa Mattur (North-East Teachers).