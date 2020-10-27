STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Council polls: Campaigning ends, voting on October 28

For North-East Teachers constituency, five candidates, including Timmayya Purle of JDS, Sharanappa Mattur of Congress and Shashil G Namoshi of the BJP are in the fray.

Published: 27th October 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Monday marked the last day of outdoor campaigning for four Karnataka Legislative Council seats. Polling for two Teachers constituencies — Bengaluru and North-East — and two Graduates constituencies — South-East and West — will take place on Wednesday (October 28) between 8am and 5pm. Results of the Council elections will be declared on November 2.

A total of 15 candidates are in the fray for South-East Graduates constituency, including Chidanand M Gowda of the BJP, R Chowda Reddy Thoopalli of JDS and Ramesh Babu of the Congress. For West Graduates, 11 candidates are in the contest, including RM Kuberappa of the Congress, Kallur Shivashakar Channappa of JDS and Sankanur SV of BJP.

For North-East Teachers constituency, five candidates, including Timmayya Purle of JDS, Sharanappa Mattur of Congress and Shashil G Namoshi of the BJP are in the fray. Vatal Nagaraj too is one of the candidates. Six candidates are contesting for Bengaluru Teachers constituency, including Puttanna from the BJP, Praveen Peter from the Congress and AP Ranganath from the JDS.

Four seats in the Council fell vacant post completion of term of members — R Chowdareddy Thoopalli (South-East Graduates), Puttanna (Bengaluru Teachers), SV Sankanur (West Graduates) and Sharanappa Mattur (North-East Teachers).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka polls
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp