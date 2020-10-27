Two arrested for kidnapping, killing friend in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men were arrested by Rajagopalanagar police for allegedly kidnapping and murdering their friend. The victim is Mahesh Gowda (26), a resident of Laggere.

The arrested Krishna and Ravi are small-time financiers. Police said Gowda’s father Devegowda had lodged a kidnap case against the accused on October 23.

He had stated that his son had last spoken to him on October 21 and had told that he would come home the next day. However, he did not return and his phone was switched off. He learnt from his son’s friends that Gowda was kidnapped by Krishna and Ravi.

“The accused were traced and picked for questioning. During the interrogation, they both confessed that they had kidnapped Gowda on October 21 from Laggere and had hacked him to death at an isolated place in Hesaraghatta, where they had also buried the body. They stated that Gowda used to verbally abuse them and hence they decided to kill him,” the police said.