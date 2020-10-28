STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Dazzling Dharwad’: Tourism Department turns focus on district

The book covers all the tourist attractions and famous sites of the district.

Published: 28th October 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

By Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

DHARWAD: The Department of Tourism in association with District Administration has come up with plans to boost tourism in the district. The department has recently brought out a coffee table book ‘Dazzling Dharwad’. The book covers all the tourist attractions and famous sites of the district.

It is for the first time that the department has come up with such plans and focus is on to attract the tourists. However, Dharwad acts as the main point which opens for various historical spots in North Karnataka, flora and fauna at the Western Ghats and many others.  However, the district itself has hidden many such spots which are brought to light in the book.

Assistant Director Rajshekar Kanteppagoudar from Tourism Department said the district has rich cultural, and potential of becoming a tourism hub. "History, heritage, literary icons, education institutes and for learners folk, religious, business tourism has their own depth and the department is trying the opportunity to explore such places. After lockdown tourism is slightly picking up the movement but yet there is no permission for full-fledged tourism,"  he added.

"We have come up with a coffee table book ‘Dazzling Dharwad’ and a documentary of five minutes will get released soon and brochures are also being printed by the department. Apart from five years tourism policy the department will put efforts to reach every tourist and help them to explore the district," he added.

Jagadish Kivadannavar Director of Tourism Department in Karnataka College welcomed the move taken by the department. He also opined that there is a need for a scientific approach towards any such spots. The water bodies have ruined to the maximum, few historical temples are not maintained in condition, there is ample of space to develop eco tourism.

"It is not only the tourism department to roll its arms, with the coordination with all the government bodies the tourism can be developed like anything," he added.

