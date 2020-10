Karnataka government announces list of eminent personalities for Rajyotsava awards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced the names of eminent personalities for the Rajyotsava awards. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will give away the awards at a formal function in Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on November 7, said Kannada and Culture Minister CT Ravi. The award carries a cash component of Rs 1 lakh, a gold medal weighing 20 grams and a citation.

List of awardees:

Literarure: CP Siddhashrama (Dharwad), Muni Venkatappa V (Kolar), Ramana Byati (Gadag), Valerian D'Souza (Dakshin Kannada), DN Akki (Yadgir)

Music: Anantha Terdal, Belgaum, Hambaiah Nuli, Raichur, BV Srinivas, Bangalore, Girija Narayan, Bangalore, K Lingappa, Sherigar, Kateel, Dakshin Kannada.

Law and Judiciary: MK Vijayakumar and K N Bhat.

Media: T Venkatesh and C Maheswaran.

Education: MN Shadakshari from Chikmagalur, R Ramakrishna from Chamarajanagar, Eshwarappa MG from Davanagere, DS Dundin from Gadag. Ashok Shettar from Belagavi, Putta Siddhiah from Mysore.

Horanadu Kannadiga category: Kusumodhara Dheranna Shetty Dakshin Kannada, Vidyasimhacharya Mahuli Mumbai.

Sports: Usha Rani (Bangalore) and Nanje Gowda (Tumkur.)

Medicine: A Nagarathna (Bellari), Venkatappa from Ramanagaram, Ashok Sannad from Bagalkot and BS Srinath from Shivamogga.

Social Service: M Meeran Saheb from Udupi, N S Hegde, Uttar Kannada Prema Kodandaram, Chikmagalur, Mohini Siddegowda, Chikmagalur.

Agriculture: K.Surat Singh Rajput from Bidar, Sumangalamma Veerabhadra from Chitradurga, Sidramappa B Patil from Kalburgi.

Science and technology: U. Srinivas from Udupi, C Vasudevappa, Shimoga

Cooperation: Manchegowdana CN, Bangalore

Bayalata: Kempavva Harijan, Belgaum, Channabasappa Bendigeri from Haveri

Yakshagana: Bangarachari, Chamarajanagar and M K Ramesh Aacharya, Shimoga

Drama/Theatre: Anasuyamma from Hassan, Thippeswamy from Chitradurga, HK Shadaksharappa from Davangere.

Cinema: A T Raghu, Kodagu and B S Basavaraj, Tumkur

Art: MJ Vatched Matta, Dharwad

Folklore: Hampanahalli Thimme Gowda, Hassan, Gururaj Hoskote, Bagalkot

Dolls: Keshappa Silekhytara Gopal.

Dance: Jyoti Pattabhiram

Sculpture: Janardhana Murthy NS, Mysore

Environment: Amara Narayana, Chickballapur and N D Patil, Vijayapura.

Miscellaneous: KV Raju, Kolar, N Venkoba Rao, Hassan, K S Rajanna, Mandya, V.Lakshminarayana, Mandya



Organisations: Youth for Seva (Service), Bangalore, Devdasi Swavalambana Kendra, Bellary, Better India -Bangalore, Yuva Brigade, Bangalore rural, Dharmotanna trust, Dakshin Kannada.