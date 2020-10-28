STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Voting for 4 Council seats in Karnataka on October 28, 40 candidates in fray

Forty contestants are in fray and 2,34,718 voters will cast their franchise.

Published: 28th October 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

A BBMP worker sets up a sanitiser dispenser ahead of voting for the Council polls in RR Nagar, Bengaluru. (Below) Election officials arrive at Rajeshwari Vidyashala for poll duty on Tuesday I Shriram

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Karnataka will witness its first election amid the Covid pandemic when  voting for the biennial Legislative Council polls takes place on Wednesday. The polls for the South-East graduates, West Graduates, Northeast teachers and Bangalore teachers constituencies are being held to fill four 
vacancies in the 75-member Council. 

Forty contestants are in fray and 2,34,718 voters will cast their franchise. Counting of votes will be on November 2. At present in the Council, the BJP is in minority with 27 members and is desperate to increase its numbers after two of its key bills — the APMC act amendment bill and Land reforms amendment bill — were defeated in the Council in September.

Even if the party wins all the four seats, it will still be in minority, unless one of the opposition parties backs it. The Congress has 29 members, JDS 14 and one is an independent. All the three political parties have fielded their candidates in all four seats. 

Fifteen candidates are in the race at the South-East Graduate Constituency, including Chidanand M Gowda of BJP, R Chowda Reddy Thoopalli from JDS and Ramesh Babu of Congress. Eleven are in fray at the West Graduates’ constituency, including R M Kuberappa of Congress, Kallur Shivashakar Channappa of JDS and Sankanur SV  of BJP. 

In the Northeast teachers’ constituency, five candidates including Timmayya Purle of JDS, Sharanappa Mattur of Congress and Shashil G Namoshi of the BJP are seeking votes. Vatal Nagaraj of Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha too is one of the candidates. In the Bengaluru teachers’ constituency, Puttanna from BJP, Praveen Peter from Congress and AP Ranganath of JDS are facing the election. 

A holiday has been declared only for voters in these regions and polling will be held in 549 polling stations, including auxiliary units. The elections were necessitated after four MLCs retired. The polls should have taken place before June 30, but were delayed because of  the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 Karnataka bypolls
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp