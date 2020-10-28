STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women RPF team in Hubballi attend women passengers to ensure safety

The RPF recently launched 'Meri Saheli' initiative for the security of female passengers during the train journey. 

Published: 28th October 2020 10:30 PM

Women RPF team in Hubballi approaching single lady passengers in trains to ensure safety and security. (Photo |EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Hubballi division of South Western Railways has formed a women Railway Protection Force (RPF) team to ensure women passengers’ safety and to create awareness about safety measure in the railways. 

The RPF recently launched 'Meri Saheli' initiative for the security of female passengers during the train journey. 

Selected women RPF staff under Hubballi division will be engaged in the initiative. They will also raise awareness about the use of the helpline No. 182 and security control in case of emergency. Although it has been a while since the railways launched tollfree number 182 for women safety, many passengers are not aware of it.
 
The RPF Divisional Security Commissioner Valleswara Babuji said, as of now the special teams are concentrating on long route trains and single lady passengers. If the team found any single lady passengers, they will approach the passenger and counsel them. If the passenger found any problem in the coach they will inform the team. This will create a secure feeling among the solo women passengers travelling in long routes. 

“If any woman/women passengers face problems, they can approach us. Under the Meri Saheli programme, we will ensure security,” he added.
 

Railway Protection Force Meri Saheli
