Cycle rally by KSRP to celebrate Day of Unity

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and Karnataka State Police Sports Promotion Board are organising a 15-km bicycle ride on October 31 in Bengaluru to promote the cause of #FitBengaluru on the National day of Unity celebrating the effort of Sardar Vallabhai Patel and VP Menon in bringing together over 562 princely states into a single union called India.

The initiative is driven by the idea that today’s union will survive challenges if every individual uses a bicycle to save cities from transportation chaos and pollution while becoming mentally and physically fit.

Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, KSRP, told TNIE, “With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Gujarat, we have received notifications from the Central government to celebrate the day in a befitting manner from October 29-31.

There will be a band performance and various other programmes. The cycle rally falls on the National Day of Unity so we decided to combine both under the #FitBengaluru theme along with this,” he said, adding that the rally would pass start from Vidhana Soudha and pass through Gandhi statue at Queens Circle.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai will flag off the event on October 31 at 7 am. Around 200 people are expected to participate. “Since the Model Code of Conduct has been implemented, we have taken permission from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to go ahead with the event,” Alok added.