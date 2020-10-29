STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Stick to screen time, or else... Karnataka schools warned  

Panel says schools violating order will lose recognition, face fines; Lengthy online classes affecting students’ health.

Published: 29th October 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

online education, online classes

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Schools violating the guidelines set by the State government’s Expert Committee on Online Education will lose their recognition and face fines. The committee, which has set the time limit for online classes, has stated that the screentime for students from pre-primary to Grade 5 should be 30 minutes per session and for grades 6-10 it should be 45 minutes.

Pre-primary students (3-6 years) are allowed three days of classes per week with one session per day and those in grade one and two can have classes three days a week with two sessions per day. For grades 3-5, five days of classes are allowed per week with two sessions per day, for grades 6-8, five days of classes with three classes per day and for grades 9 and 10, five days of classes with four sessions per day.

The order was made public on Wednesday after the state government received reports that some schools were holding online classes for prolonged hours, affecting the health, especially the eyesight, of young students. The State government had on October 21 ordered that schools should comply with the recommendations made by the expert committee on screen time.

“Under no circumstances, classes can be extended beyond the recommended time. In case of violations, action will be taken against schools as per the Karnataka Education Act 1983 Section 124 (A),”  it said.
A senior official from the Education Department told The New Indian Express that schools violating the order will lose their recognition and also face fines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka online education Karnataka
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp