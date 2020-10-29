STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tigress found dead after territorial fight in Karnataka's Bhadra reserve

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Ajai Misra told TNIE that the carcass was found by forest officials during their regular beat.

Published: 29th October 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger, tiger census

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A tigress, aged about five, was found dead in Teguru Gudda limits under Hebbe range in the Bhadra Tiger Reserve on Tuesday. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Ajai Misra told TNIE that the carcass was found by forest officials during their regular beat. All its claws and canines were intact and it has been found that the animal died during an infight. The visceral samples have been sent for a detailed analysis. 

Tigers are known to protect their territories and fight with other tigers from outside. The tigress may have died three days ago, said Bhadra Tiger project director Takat Singh Ranavath. Since the area is a dense forest, it takes a beat forester 2-3 days to completely perambulate the area. Misra said he found the carcass during his drive. No foul play has been suspected so far. The postmortem was conducted on Wednesday and the carcass burnt as per procedure laid down by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

Another senior forest official added that poaching cases are in control in this region. However, there are stray cases of jaw traps being found, which have been kept to catch wild boars wandering on the fringes of the forest patches. “The carcass was found on Tuesday morning, but by the time the veterinarian from Shivamogga arrived at the location, it was 6pm. The postmortem was done as per procedures and teeth marks were seen on the carcass.

These marks are normally found when a male tries to dominate over a female for mating and expanding 
territory,” the senior forest officer said.  This is the second tigress death reported in the last two years. In 2019, a female tiger was found dead 5 km away from the spot where the tigress was found dead on Tuesday. Then also, it was found that the death was due to infight. The official explained that more cases are coming to light as sightings of the carnivore have also improved in the forest patch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Teguru Gudda Hebbe range Bhadra Tiger Reserve on Tuesday. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Ajai Misra told TNIE that the carcass was
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp