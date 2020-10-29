Two Additional DGPs promoted in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Karnataka government on Wednesday promoted two Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs) to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP). Amar Kumar Pandey, ADGP (Law & Order), was promoted and posted as DGP (Training), replacing DGP Padam Kumar Garg, who is transferred.

T Suneel Kumar, who was ADGP (ACB), was promoted and posted as DGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), replacing DGP PS Sandhu. Both Garg and Sandhu are yet to be given postings. Suneel Kumar and DGP AM Prasad are due for superannuation on October 31.

Meanwhile, ADGP CH Pratap Reddy was posted as ADGP (Law & Order). He is also placed as concurrent charge of ADGP (CL&M).