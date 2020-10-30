STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP leaders join hands to win Belagavi DCC Bank polls

BJP, which enjoys an enormous clout in the cooperative sector in the district, has brought all the leaders together to win the elections to the Belagavi District Central Cooperative (DCC) Bank.

Published: 30th October 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, KMF Chairman and MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi and others address a press meet in Belagavi on Thursday

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: BJP, which enjoys an enormous clout in the cooperative sector in the district, has brought all the leaders together to win the elections to the Belagavi District Central Cooperative (DCC) Bank.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and KMF Chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi and several other top leaders in the cooperative sector announced on Thursday that they would ensure that all the 16 directors were elected unopposed. The elections will be held on November 6.

These elections assume significance here as most of the top leaders from the district are associated with the bank to gain control over it as  hundreds of cooperative societies in the district are linked to it. In the previous two years, a stiff contest had been witnessed between the two rival factions — headed by Jarkiholi and Katti.

At a joint press conference,  BJP leaders Savadi, Balachandra Jarkiholi and MLA Umesh Katti said, “Of the total 16 seats, only one candidate is in the fray in each of the 10 seats. It means, elections will be unopposed in these seats.”

“Although multiple sets of nomination papers have been filed by some candidates in the remaining six seats, we are confident that we will be able to ensure the elections are unopposed there also. Some clarity is expected by Saturday, the last day of filing the nominations,” Savadi said. Balachandra Jarkiholi said, “There was a fight between BJP leaders over the same elections in 2015.

Now, it has brought all the leaders together.”  The bank has achieved Rs 25 crore profit this year and we will work to strengthen it further and increase its profits in the coming years, he said.

MLA Umesh Katti said, “On the occasion of the centenary year celebrations of the bank, a new building has been constructed. We have plans to request the Prime Minister to inaugurate it.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP DCC Bank Laxman Savadi Balachandra Jarkiholi
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman struggles to walk through a flooded street in Kalaignar Nagar, following the incessant rains since Wednesday night. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai inundated; Heavy rains predicted in Kerala, TN, Puducherry for five days

Vocal for Local: Bengaluru sappling vendor becomes famous, thanks to social media! 
 

Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp