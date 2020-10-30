BJP leaders join hands to win Belagavi DCC Bank polls

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: BJP, which enjoys an enormous clout in the cooperative sector in the district, has brought all the leaders together to win the elections to the Belagavi District Central Cooperative (DCC) Bank.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and KMF Chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi and several other top leaders in the cooperative sector announced on Thursday that they would ensure that all the 16 directors were elected unopposed. The elections will be held on November 6.

These elections assume significance here as most of the top leaders from the district are associated with the bank to gain control over it as hundreds of cooperative societies in the district are linked to it. In the previous two years, a stiff contest had been witnessed between the two rival factions — headed by Jarkiholi and Katti.

At a joint press conference, BJP leaders Savadi, Balachandra Jarkiholi and MLA Umesh Katti said, “Of the total 16 seats, only one candidate is in the fray in each of the 10 seats. It means, elections will be unopposed in these seats.”

“Although multiple sets of nomination papers have been filed by some candidates in the remaining six seats, we are confident that we will be able to ensure the elections are unopposed there also. Some clarity is expected by Saturday, the last day of filing the nominations,” Savadi said. Balachandra Jarkiholi said, “There was a fight between BJP leaders over the same elections in 2015.

Now, it has brought all the leaders together.” The bank has achieved Rs 25 crore profit this year and we will work to strengthen it further and increase its profits in the coming years, he said.

MLA Umesh Katti said, “On the occasion of the centenary year celebrations of the bank, a new building has been constructed. We have plans to request the Prime Minister to inaugurate it.”