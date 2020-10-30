Bypoll bytes 

By Express News Service

Cash distribution a worry in Sira

Tumakuru: Poll officials seized Rs 64.4 lakh in cash at Kallambella checkpost on Wednesday evening from three people travelling In an SUV to Channagiri from Bengaluru. Security at checkposts has been intensified, said MCC nodal officer Shubha Kalyan, ZP CEO, as distribution of money is becoming an issue in Sira assemble constituency. Recently, at Gomaradahalli village, JDS supporters found some women collecting. “ All three major parties are fighting an intense battle. Distribution of money, in the coming days, may tilt the balance,” said a resident.

BSY heads into battlefield today

Bengaluru: As campaigning for the bypolls goes into its final stages, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is all ready to head out into the battlefield. Yediyurappa will be going to Sira, Tumakuru and Rajarajeshwari Nagar to campaign for his party candidate. On Friday, he will go to Sira assembly constituency, and on Saturday, he will campaign in RR Nagar. These polls are crucial to the senior BJP leader. His party had won 12 out of 15 seats in both these segments in the previous bypolls.

Kateel predicts massive win for party

CHIKKAMAGALURU: BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, speaking to reporters on Thursday, said that in Sira assembly segment, voters are angry with the Congress’ and JDS’ style of functioning, claiming that his party candidate will win by a margin of 15,000 votes. On RR Nagar, he said BJP leader Muniratna will also come out victorious, with a margin of 50,000 votes. Ruling out an “internal understanding” between the BJP and the JDS, Kateel said that the necessity did not arise. “The Congress is playing musical chairs for the CM’s post, even when assembly elections are far away.” he remarked.