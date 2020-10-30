Karnataka polls: Early trends from postal ballots put BJP on top

Bansy Kalappa By

BENGALURU: An unprecedented number of postal ballots is starting to pour in, and the three parties are sniffing out whom the ballots favour. The trend indicates that a good number has gone to the BJP. Experts suggest that postal ballots generally favour the ruling party.

Three categories were given the option of postal ballots in Sira and RR Nagar — the elderly, physically handicapped and those affected by Covid. Government officers away on work can also choose postal ballots.

In Sira, more than 6,000 postal votes were polled as on Wednesday, and on Thursday, more were being collected. Election Commission CEO Karnataka Sanjiv Kumar said, “Votes for RR Nagar will be collected from Friday.’’Kumar said, “In both segments, voters with disability, senior citizens and those affected by Covid were given choice of postal ballot.’’ As early encouragement pours in for BJP, Congress and JDS are not giving up, and have appointed workers booth-wise and street-wise, as a last push.

Political analyst BS Murthy said, “It is the first time we are seeing a large number of postal votes. Postal ballots tend to favour the ruling dispensation. In case of a tight fight, there is no discounting postal votes. They are a sign of voter participation and democratic health.”